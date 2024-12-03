Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE stock opened at $167.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.75. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $118.48 and a one year high of $173.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

