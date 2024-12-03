Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $365,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $42,367,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,804,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,260,000 after buying an additional 512,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2,141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 172,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 200.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 144,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LNT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

