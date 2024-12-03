Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Increases Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 571.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,768,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,651,000 after acquiring an additional 321,716 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 61.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 245,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,253,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,695,000 after purchasing an additional 242,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,645,000 after purchasing an additional 238,854 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 576,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 161,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $259,273.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,281. This trade represents a 26.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The trade was a 11.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,023 shares of company stock worth $1,245,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -879.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.