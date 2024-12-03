Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,674 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 137,166.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,507.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $765.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

