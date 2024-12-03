PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

PGP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 51,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,482. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $8.40.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

