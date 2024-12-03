PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,446. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.