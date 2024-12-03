PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,446. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
