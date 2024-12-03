Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

PPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $51.40 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,289.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,310,000 after buying an additional 136,970 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 903.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,455,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 145,879.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 827,134 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

