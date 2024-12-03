PG&E Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 24,380 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 189% compared to the typical volume of 8,426 put options.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. 32,829,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,030,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.13%.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 101.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PG&E by 48.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 152,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

