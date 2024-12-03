Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. FMR LLC raised its position in Pentair by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,860,000 after purchasing an additional 258,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,944,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,779,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,727,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,132,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pentair by 91.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 996,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,704,000 after acquiring an additional 105,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

