Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:CLOZ)

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1766 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLOZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 720,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,280. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86.

Get Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF alerts:

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

Receive News & Ratings for Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.