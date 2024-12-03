Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 17,008 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,008 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 278,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 153,741 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

