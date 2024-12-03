Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $769,000 Investment in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.11% of Anterix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEX. FMR LLC raised its position in Anterix by 76.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 250.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 41,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

