Paloma Partners Management Co Has $832,000 Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 269.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Textron were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Textron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

