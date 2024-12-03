Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Sells $346,358.56 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 19,157 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $346,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,103.04. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Oscar Health Price Performance
NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.12 and a beta of 1.64.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Oscar Health
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oscar Health
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oscar Health
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.