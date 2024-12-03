Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Sells $346,358.56 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCRGet Free Report) EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 19,157 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $346,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,103.04. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $988,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 63.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 369,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 143,346 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after buying an additional 507,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

