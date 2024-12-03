OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Update

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,100 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 913,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 13th.
NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $36.23.
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
