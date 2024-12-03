ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.48. 161,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 509,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several brokerages have commented on ORIC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

