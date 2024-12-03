OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Short Interest Update

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OPFI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 830,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,229. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. OppFi has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.99 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at OppFi

In other news, Director David Vennettilli sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,825 shares in the company, valued at $927,671.25. This trade represents a 41.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 23,149 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $155,098.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,782.40. This trade represents a 18.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 84.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 95.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OppFi by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in OppFi by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in OppFi in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on OppFi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

