Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Investor AB

Investor AB trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation accounts for about 0.0% of Investor AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investor AB’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 46.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 42.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.42 and its 200 day moving average is $202.30. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

