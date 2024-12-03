Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

