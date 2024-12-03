NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Short Interest Update

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.23. 46,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,526. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,700.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

In other NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund news, insider John Alban sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $51,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

