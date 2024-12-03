Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) vs. Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Critical Survey

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 5.01% 2.43% 0.24% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 10.94% 4.05% 0.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Broadway Financial and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $52.58 million 1.22 $4.51 million $0.29 24.35 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $220.69 million 2.60 $37.67 million $0.64 20.86

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadway Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Broadway Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. Further, the company provides automated teller machines; telephone, internet, and mobile banking services; and ACH and wire transfers, cash management, positive pay, and remote deposit capture services. It operates full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

