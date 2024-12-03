NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 5,980 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 0.9% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $31,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after acquiring an additional 184,210 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.7 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.35. The stock had a trading volume of 76,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,514. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $189.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

