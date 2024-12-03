NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 17.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 26.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.81. 3,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.30 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

