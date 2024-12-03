NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,667 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $66,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 13,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

PNC traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.74. 155,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.40 and a one year high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,729,288.75. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,530. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.