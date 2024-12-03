NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys 1,762 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $51,788,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 356,506 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $18,747,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 162.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 296,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after buying an additional 214,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.35 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,462.50. This represents a 57.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $124,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,342.47. This represents a 6.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $562,306. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $58.80. 70,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,335. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

