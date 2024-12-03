NFC Investments LLC Acquires 3,983 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for 5.1% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NFC Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Darling Ingredients worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 75,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,093,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,366,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. 357,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

