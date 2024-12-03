NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 177404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTGR

NETGEAR Trading Up 3.8 %

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $733.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,360. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.