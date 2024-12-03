Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 3.5% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $775.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,792 shares of company stock worth $116,320,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.2 %

NFLX stock opened at $897.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $773.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $700.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $908.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

