Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 413,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,892,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Neogen Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.05 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. Neogen’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 216,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,382.60. This represents a 7.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth about $5,714,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 64.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,013,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,696 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $31,087,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 36.5% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,401,000 after purchasing an additional 913,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

