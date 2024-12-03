Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Needham Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Viasat worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 361.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Viasat by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1,145.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 750,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 40.4% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Stock Down 3.4 %

VSAT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,101. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

