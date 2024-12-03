Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases 33,283 Shares of Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Precision Optics worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter V. Anania sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,990. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:POCI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 10,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $31.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.29. Precision Optics Co., Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics ( NASDAQ:POCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.