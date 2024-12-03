Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases 171,300 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 171,300 shares during the period. FARO Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 5.44% of FARO Technologies worth $19,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 396,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,006,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FARO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In other news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $90,601.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,363.25. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

FARO traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. 21,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,003. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

