Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases 155,000 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,337,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. nLIGHT accounts for about 1.9% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $24,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 500.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in nLIGHT by 25.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 969.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,243. The company has a market capitalization of $523.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.20. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,347,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,095,147.20. This trade represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $695,850. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

