Needham Investment Management LLC Has $7.23 Million Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 5.20% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMTL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,455,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 306.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 85,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.25 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. 76,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

