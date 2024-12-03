Needham Investment Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Rogers by 39,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Rogers by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth $204,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.86. 18,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $138.85.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.20 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $45,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,808. This trade represents a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

