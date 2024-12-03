MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 739,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,870,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MINISO Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.14.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MINISO Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its position in MINISO Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 92,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at about $622,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

