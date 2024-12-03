MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.62. 114,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 702,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
