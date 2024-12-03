Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

