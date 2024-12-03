MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,051 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.34% of MGM Resorts International worth $39,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

