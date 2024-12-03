MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Jackson Financial worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $3,812,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 145.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 135.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Jackson Financial
In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Jackson Financial
Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of JXN stock opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $115.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.48.
Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jackson Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Jackson Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently -22.15%.
Jackson Financial Company Profile
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
