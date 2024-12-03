MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Glaukos worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2,263.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,345.12. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GKOS opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.02. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $146.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.18.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

