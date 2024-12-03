MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Evergy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Evergy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Trading Down 1.6 %

EVRG stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

