MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in WESCO International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.86.

WESCO International Price Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $212.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.13 and its 200 day moving average is $173.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.17.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other news, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $582,010.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,510.99. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 14,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.55, for a total transaction of $3,085,443.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,578,485.05. This represents a 12.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,762 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

