MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Jabil by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Jabil by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,457,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This represents a 22.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

