MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,361 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $1,229,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $172.16.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celanese from $163.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.59.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

