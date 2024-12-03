Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.37

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Mercia Asset Management stock traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 30.26 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 4.41. Mercia Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.47). The stock has a market cap of £130.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

