Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Receives Ernst & Young LLP’s Agreement with Recent Form 8-K Filing

On December 2, 2024, Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) received a vote of confidence from Ernst & Young LLP regarding its recently submitted Form 8-K. In a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ernst & Young LLP stated that they have read Item 4.01 of the Form 8-K and are in agreement with the statements outlined in the second, third, and fifth paragraphs.

Ernst & Young LLP further confirmed that they have no basis to contest or support any other assertions made by Maximus, Inc. in the filing. This collaboration adds credibility to Maximus’ recent disclosures and provides investors with assurance regarding the accuracy and transparency of the information provided.

For further insights and updates regarding Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS), investors are encouraged to stay tuned for future announcements and developments from the company.

