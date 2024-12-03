Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,171,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $484,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.28 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

