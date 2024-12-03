Mandeep Chawla Sells 9,704 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 9,704 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total transaction of C$1,160,059.44.

Celestica stock traded up C$6.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$125.82. The company had a trading volume of 888,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,456. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$35.13 and a 1 year high of C$130.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Celestica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

