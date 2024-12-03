Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $49.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Magna International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Magna International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MGA opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 2.52%. Magna International’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 70.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Magna International by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.